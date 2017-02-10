ΒΡΙΣΚΕΣΤΕ ΕΔΩ: ΑΡΧΙΚΗ / ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ / ΝΕΑ
Πού είναι η επανάσταση; Δείτε το νέο video clip των Depeche Mode [vds]

To νέο κομμάτι που κυκλοφόρησαν πριν λίγες μέρες οι Depeche Mode, «Where’s The Revolution?», από το επερχόμενο album τους «Spirit» έχει πλέον και video clip και μάλιστα σε σκηνοθεσία του υπερ-ταλαντούχου Anton Corbijn.

Στο ασπρόμαυρο video clip οι Depeche Mode εμφανίζονται με μακριά μούσια, και ο Dave Gahan με το γνωστό στιλ του αναφωνεί τον τίτλο του κομματιού «Where’s The Revolution?» ... προτροπή για επανάσταση;

Το album «Spirit» θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 17 Μαρτίου από την Columbia.

Τους Depeche Mode περιμένουμε εναγωνίως στις 17 ΜΑΪΟΥ 2017 στο TerraVibe στη Μαλακάσα: 

 

Δείτε τους στίχους:

You've been kept down
You've been pushed 'round
You've been lied to
You've been fed truths
Who's making your decisions?
You or your religion
Your government, your countries

You patriotic junkies

Where's the revolution?
Come on, people
You're letting me down
Where's the revolution?
Come on, people
You're letting me down


You've been pissed on
For too long
Your rights abused
Your views refused
They manipulate and threaten
With terror as a weapon
Scare you till you're stupefied
Wear you down until you're on their side


Where's the revolution?
Come on, people
You're letting me down
Where's the revolution?
Come on, people
You're letting me down


The train is coming
So get on board
Get on board

The engine's humming
So get on board
Get on board

 

 

