Πού είναι η επανάσταση; Δείτε το νέο video clip των Depeche Mode [vds]

To νέο κομμάτι που κυκλοφόρησαν πριν λίγες μέρες οι Depeche Mode, «Where’s The Revolution?», από το επερχόμενο album τους «Spirit» έχει πλέον και video clip και μάλιστα σε σκηνοθεσία του υπερ-ταλαντούχου Anton Corbijn.

Στο ασπρόμαυρο video clip οι Depeche Mode εμφανίζονται με μακριά μούσια, και ο Dave Gahan με το γνωστό στιλ του αναφωνεί τον τίτλο του κομματιού «Where’s The Revolution?» ... προτροπή για επανάσταση;

Το album «Spirit» θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 17 Μαρτίου από την Columbia.

Τους Depeche Mode περιμένουμε εναγωνίως στις 17 ΜΑΪΟΥ 2017 στο TerraVibe στη Μαλακάσα:

Δείτε τους στίχους:

You've been kept down

You've been pushed 'round

You've been lied to

You've been fed truths

Who's making your decisions?

You or your religion

Your government, your countries



You patriotic junkies

Where's the revolution?

Come on, people

You're letting me down

Where's the revolution?

Come on, people

You're letting me down



You've been pissed on

For too long

Your rights abused

Your views refused

They manipulate and threaten

With terror as a weapon

Scare you till you're stupefied

Wear you down until you're on their side



Where's the revolution?

Come on, people

You're letting me down

Where's the revolution?

Come on, people

You're letting me down



The train is coming

So get on board

Get on board



The engine's humming

So get on board

Get on board