Πού είναι η επανάσταση; Δείτε το νέο video clip των Depeche Mode [vds]
UPDATED: 14:19
To νέο κομμάτι που κυκλοφόρησαν πριν λίγες μέρες οι Depeche Mode, «Where’s The Revolution?», από το επερχόμενο album τους «Spirit» έχει πλέον και video clip και μάλιστα σε σκηνοθεσία του υπερ-ταλαντούχου Anton Corbijn.
Στο ασπρόμαυρο video clip οι Depeche Mode εμφανίζονται με μακριά μούσια, και ο Dave Gahan με το γνωστό στιλ του αναφωνεί τον τίτλο του κομματιού «Where’s The Revolution?» ... προτροπή για επανάσταση;
Το album «Spirit» θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 17 Μαρτίου από την Columbia.
Τους Depeche Mode περιμένουμε εναγωνίως στις 17 ΜΑΪΟΥ 2017 στο TerraVibe στη Μαλακάσα:
Δείτε τους στίχους:
You've been kept down You've been pushed 'round You've been lied to You've been fed truths Who's making your decisions? You or your religion Your government, your countries
You patriotic junkies
Where's the revolution? Come on, people You're letting me down Where's the revolution? Come on, people You're letting me down
You've been pissed on For too long Your rights abused Your views refused They manipulate and threaten With terror as a weapon Scare you till you're stupefied Wear you down until you're on their side
Where's the revolution? Come on, people You're letting me down Where's the revolution? Come on, people You're letting me down