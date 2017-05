Just wanted to let all people who follow know that I will be away travelling to South America with limited internet and Wi-fi access for the next two weeks so will not be active much on Instagram during this time. I will get back into the swing of things when I return from my travels at the end of the month. I would also like to thank all those who follow in love and support of Richard Chamberlain 💗 For all the many fans of The Thorn Birds among you here's Ralph and Meggie on the beach at Matlock Island 🌴🌴☀️💕 #RichardChamberlain #RachelWard #TheThornBirds #ThornBirds #RalphdeBricassart #MeggieCleary #FatherRalph #ColleenMcCullough

A post shared by Richard Chamberlain (@richard_chamberlain) on May 14, 2014 at 9:15am PDT