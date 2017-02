Η «Miss Europe 2016» Μικαέλα Φωτιάδη ανακοίνωσε ότι είναι έγκυος [photo]

Hold my hand.. Look at me.. Give me power.. We made a New life .. With our love we created a new heart a new Life, our Miracle, our Baby! #BorbokoBabyLoading #23Weeks #Blessed ( 📸 Adriana Fountzoula, Alexandros Tsitouridis)

A post shared by Queen Mika. Miss Europe (@mikaela_el_fotiadi) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:20am PST