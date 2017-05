The editor of this magazine is an idiot😂if he is going to have my ring removed to created a "fake" "news" he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way...thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.#Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 3, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT